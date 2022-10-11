Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Dollar General shoplifting suspect sought

Investigators are seeking a female who allegedly walked out of a discount store with more than $600 worth of goods, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“For some reason, this individual thinks it’s OK to just take somebody’s merchandise without paying,” Ravenell said in release. “If you know who she is, please call us.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Neeses Highway Dollar General in reference to a shoplifting at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A cashier said he rang the woman’s cart up but she told him she left her money in her vehicle.

She then allegedly proceeded out of the door with the cart and loaded the $630 worth of items into a black Chevrolet Impala before driving off.

Investigators learned the woman is a regular customer at the business.

She had a dog and two small children with her Monday. The children helped her load the items into the vehicle.

If anyone has any information on the woman, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers through a smart phone or other mobile device using the P3 Tips app.