Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy, dog find 11-year-old

A deputy and K-9 found an 11-year-old boy who allegedly ran away from a Cordova Road home in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The boy’s relatives reported that he left around 10 p.m. Monday.

One of the relatives told deputies that the boy became upset when she asked him to clean up a mess in the home, so he left.

Another relative saw the boy running across the playground at Edisto Primary School.

A deputy and K-9 Mustang began trying to track the boy’s whereabouts from the school.

About an hour later, they found the boy. He was safe and they returned him to the Cordova Road home.

A UPS employee believes a gunman stole items from his vehicle, which was parked at the UPS customer center, located at 861 Mill Street, according to an incident report.

The employee was outside Monday night when he saw a stranger squatting beside his 2001 Honda Civic LX.

The employee approached the stranger, but the stranger stood up and pointed a gun at the employee.

The gunman told the employee to back up, the report states. The employee ran inside the building to report the incident to his supervisor.

The employee discovered that his book bag was stolen. The book bag contained $45 in cash and a Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm handgun.

The value of the stolen items is $665.

In other reports:

• Someone reportedly stole the following items from an unlocked Honda CRV parked on Stanley Street in the early morning hours on Tuesday: a black 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun containing a flashlight and laser attachment; a holster; a purple and pink knife; a black book bag; $50 in cash and personal bank cards.

The knife and book bag were recovered in a neighbor’s yard.

The value of the stolen items is $1,200.

• The following items were stolen from a Mary Ellen Drive residential garage on Monday: a mechanic’s toolbox, a saber saw, a steel saw, a Makita saw, a weed trimmer, a weed blower, a leaf blower, a hedge trimmer, several sizes of sockets, three-quarter-inch ratchets, standard wrenches and standard sockets.

The value of the stolen tools is $1,865.

