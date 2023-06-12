The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to several shooting incidents over the weekend.

They included:

• 2:17 a.m. Saturday: A clerk reported seeing a woman fire a weapon at a man outside of the Hot Spot gas station, located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville.

The clerk said the woman and man were in separate vehicles. The vehicles left the store at the same time, the report states.

A deputy recovered a spent shell casing from the area where the shooting occurred.

The case will be handled by the Eutawville Police Department.

• 1:55 a.m. Sunday: A bullet entered an Ataria Street home outside Orangeburg.

Several individuals began shooting at a nearby graduation party, the incident report states.

A bullet entered the home through a kitchen window and then struck a wall.

The homeowner and his family were asleep when gunfire erupted.

The three adults and three children inside the home weren’t physically hurt.

• Between 4:15 a.m. and 4:42 a.m. Sunday: Multiple Langley Road homeowners reported bullets striking their residences.

No one was physically injured in the shootings, which took place outside Orangeburg.

At one home, two sisters reported that a bullet entered the house and exited through the front door. They reported a party was underway nearby.

At another home, a man reported that a bullet hit the exterior of his home, but didn’t enter.

And at a third home, a homeowner reported a bullet striking the home, but not coming inside. The homeowner also reported finding the following items in his backyard: a pair of black shoes, a water bottle, a South Carolina beginner’s permit and two grams of marijuana.

• 9:50 a.m. Sunday: A Robert Street woman reported that she saw a familiar man exit the passenger side of a silver sedan that pulled up in front of her home, according to an incident report.

She claims the man had something in his hand and ran toward the house, which is located outside Orangeburg.

She then heard four or five gunshots.

The woman got down and called deputies when she heard the car drive away.

Multiple bullet holes were found in the residence and one projectile was discovered in the common area of the home, a sheriff’s office incident report said.

Multiple shell casings were discovered in the front yard and near the roadway.

The woman told deputies that she believes the gunman is the person who stole her tan 9 mm Glock 19x handgun on Friday.