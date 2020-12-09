Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Cousins injured in accidental shooting

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Two male cousins – ages 21 and 16 – are receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds they received outside of a Holly Hill residence on Tuesday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The mother of the 16-year-old said she heard a “pop” sound and then heard her son “running and screaming, ‘Mom, I’ve been shot!’”
The mother got out of bed, went to the door, saw her son had a gunshot wound and then called for emergency crews.
The older cousin said the shooting occurred as he and the younger cousin were riding inside of a 2008 tan Saturn Vue.
The older cousin removed a pistol from his backpack and began to unload it, the report states. The younger cousin was driving them to his Brightwater Drive residence.
When they pulled into the driveway, the older cousin removed the magazine from the pistol and assumed the chamber was clear.
The older cousin told deputies that he then began to cock the pistol as the younger cousin began to get out of the vehicle.
The older cousin said he accidentally pulled the trigger, the report said.
A bullet struck the older cousin in his left hand and the younger cousin in the right shoulder.
Berkeley County EMS responded to the scene and took both cousins to Trident Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
In other reports:
• A Santee man reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday that someone shot the Barcelona Drive home he shares with his wife and three minor children.
The front and backdoor glass windows were shattered as a result of the shooting.
Deputies located five shell casings in the driveway and a bullet hole in the hood of the man’s 2013 burgundy Nissan Altima.
The estimated damage to the home and vehicle is $2,000.
No one in the home was injured.
• Officials are investigating a fire at a home on Compton Court in Vance.
A neighbor was on her porch Tuesday afternoon when she heard a loud explosion next door, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
She then noticed the home was on fire and called firefighters.
Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe, who was working as the on-call fire investigator on Tuesday night, said it appeared the fire started near the front of the residence.
No one was inside at the time.
Wolfe reviewed another neighbor’s home surveillance footage and saw what appeared to be a man setting the fire to the home and leaving the residence with an unknown person, the report states.
The incident remains under investigation.
The value of the home is $60,000.
• Someone stole a 2008 beige Buick Enclave from a Bushy Drive home in Orangeburg on Tuesday.
The owner said she left her keys inside of the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Jewelry worth about $50,000 was stolen from Andrae & Co. Jewelers on Russell Street just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The owner of the business stated he had some jewelry in an envelope on the counter when a man and woman entered the business.
The man stood at the front of the store near the entrance and the woman took a seat in a chair at the counter and asked the business owner about making some jewelry repairs.
An investigator reviewed surveillance video and saw a vehicle parking in front of the business after the couple entered the store, the report states.
The business owner said the couple took the envelope containing the jewelry and fled.
