Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Cousins injured in accidental shooting

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two male cousins – ages 21 and 16 – are receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds they received outside of a Holly Hill residence on Tuesday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The mother of the 16-year-old said she heard a “pop” sound and then heard her son “running and screaming, ‘Mom, I’ve been shot!’”

The mother got out of bed, went to the door, saw her son had a gunshot wound and then called for emergency crews.

The older cousin said the shooting occurred as he and the younger cousin were riding inside of a 2008 tan Saturn Vue.

The older cousin removed a pistol from his backpack and began to unload it, the report states. The younger cousin was driving them to his Brightwater Drive residence.

When they pulled into the driveway, the older cousin removed the magazine from the pistol and assumed the chamber was clear.

The older cousin told deputies that he then began to cock the pistol as the younger cousin began to get out of the vehicle.

The older cousin said he accidentally pulled the trigger, the report said.