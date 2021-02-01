Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Cordova man, 19, shot in attempted carjacking

A 19-year-old Cordova man was shot in the side by someone trying to steal his truck.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking of the former Hollie’s Bar & Grill located at 1971 Cannon Bridge Road.

Someone attempted to steal the man’s 1999 Dodge Ram pickup, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man was shot in the process.

Afterward, he went to a relative’s house on Riley Road.

That relative told deputies that when the man was holding his side when he entered her home.

She jokingly asked him if he’d been shot.

He told her he had and lifted his shirt to reveal the hole in his side, she told deputies.

He then called his father to pick him up to take him to the Regional Medical Center.

While en route, the father made contact with Orangeburg County EMS.

The father and EMS met in the parking lot of Dodge’s, a gas station located at 1801 Edisto Drive. EMS then transported the injured man to the hospital.