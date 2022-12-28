Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Computer, kitchen items stolen from flea market

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman reported the following items were stolen from the Orangeburg Flea Market, located at 2931 Bamberg Road: a Dell laptop computer, a pressure cooker, a blender and a food processor.

The value of the items is $794. The theft was reported Monday.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman reported on Monday that she believes someone she knows sexually assaulted her while she was asleep in the John C. Calhoun Drive motel room they share.

She went to the Regional Medical Center for a sex assault exam.