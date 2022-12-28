 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Computer, kitchen items stolen from flea market

  • 0

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman reported the following items were stolen from the Orangeburg Flea Market, located at 2931 Bamberg Road: a Dell laptop computer, a pressure cooker, a blender and a food processor.

The value of the items is $794. The theft was reported Monday.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman reported on Monday that she believes someone she knows sexually assaulted her while she was asleep in the John C. Calhoun Drive motel room they share.

She went to the Regional Medical Center for a sex assault exam.

Get TheTandD.com for $1 for 26 weeks

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China COVID policy: Virus spreads unchecked, sparking global concerns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News