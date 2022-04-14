Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Catalytic converters stolen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two catalytic converter thefts were reported on Wednesday.

In one case, someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1997 Ford F-250 parked at the Bolentown Fire Department, which is located at 2310 Norway Road in Orangeburg.

The truck belongs to the Orangeburg County Fire District.

The value of the catalytic converter is $800.

In another theft, a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2000 Ford Ranger parked at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, located at 14152 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a black and tan Sig Sauer P365 pistol after shattering the window of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup parked at a Lee Boulevard home.

The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The pistol is valued at $600.

• An employee of Little Caesars Pizza, located at 1072 Chestnut Street, reported on Wednesday morning that someone shattered the drive-thru window.

Deputies found three bottles of soda on the ground.

It will cost an estimated $1,500 to fix the window.

