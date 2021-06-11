Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Car stolen at point of knife, gun

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two men robbed an Orangeburg man of his vehicle after he stopped by the side of the road to use the bathroom, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Red Bank Road and St. Matthews Road around 11 p.m. Friday, June 4, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man reported that he parked a rented 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the road.

A black GMC SUV pulled behind the Malibu. The GMC’s lights went dark.

Two males exited the GMC, approached the man and asked if he had any jumper cables, the report said.

The man told the pair that he didn’t have any.

He told deputies that the males “began acting suspicious” as they looked about the Malibu.

The man got back into the Malibu to leave and one of the males presented a firearm while the other one held a knife, the report states.

The man reported getting into a physical altercation with the male holding the knife.

The pair drove off in the Malibu, the report said.