Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Car stolen at point of knife, gun

Two men robbed an Orangeburg man of his vehicle after he stopped by the side of the road to use the bathroom, according to an incident report.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Red Bank Road and St. Matthews Road around 11 p.m. Friday, June 4, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man reported that he parked a rented 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the road.
A black GMC SUV pulled behind the Malibu. The GMC’s lights went dark.
Two males exited the GMC, approached the man and asked if he had any jumper cables, the report said.
The man told the pair that he didn’t have any.
He told deputies that the males “began acting suspicious” as they looked about the Malibu.
The man got back into the Malibu to leave and one of the males presented a firearm while the other one held a knife, the report states.
The man reported getting into a physical altercation with the male holding the knife.
The pair drove off in the Malibu, the report said.
The value of the Malibu is $20,000
In other reports:
• Someone stole an unsecured 2012 silver GMC Arcadia that was parked in front of Shoe Show, located at 2815 North Road, on June 4.
The owner told deputies she was inside of the store for 15 minutes and had the vehicle’s key in her possession.
The Arcadia is valued at $15,000.
• The following items were stolen from a Salisberry Road home near Holly Hill on June 4: an Apple laptop computer, an Apple watch with a rose gold band, an engagement ring and a box of Capri Sun pouch drinks.
The value of the items is $5,602.
• Someone stole a .243-caliber Savage bolt-action rifle with a black Nissan scope from a Twelve Oaks Lane home in Orangeburg on June 4. The value of the rifle and scope is $600.
• Someone stole the top piece from a gold mouth grill and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun from an unsecured Chevrolet Camaro that was parked at a Greenbush Court residence in Orangeburg on June 6.
The vehicle owner told deputies that he forgot to lock the vehicle, according to an incident report.
The value of the stolen items is $950.
• A 6-foot-by-10-foot, 2021 gated flatbed Currahee trailer was stolen from a Cook Road location in Orangeburg on June 7. It is valued at $4,500.
