Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Car stolen at gunpoint

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two men stole a Neeses man’s car at gunpoint around 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, according to an incident report.

The man stepped out of his Hebron Road home and walked to his 2014 black Toyota Corolla.

As he attempted to unlock the doors, two strangers dressed in all black pointed guns at him. The men were wearing gloves and masks.

The man said the two males used brass knuckles and punched him in the side.

He claims the men then got in to his car and drove away in an unknown direction.

The car is valued at $13,500.

In other reports:

• Someone shot a Holly Hill home on Wednesday night, according to an incident report.

A Caufield Court resident reported he heard a “loud bang” around 9:52 p.m. and realized someone shot a bullet into his home.

The living room window and a light fixture shattered.

The bullet exited through the kitchen window at the rear of the residence.

The man wasn’t physically injured in the incident.

• An Orangeburg resident watched someone burglarize her Atlantic Avenue home on her cellphone.

The woman received an alert on her cellphone when she arrived at work on Wednesday. Surveillance video showed a man kicking in the backdoor of her home and then leaving with a television.

The value of the television is $400 and the home damage is estimated at $500.

• Someone stole the license plate and catalytic converter from a disabled Buick Enclave parked on the side of Interstate 95 north, at mile marker 97. The theft was reported Wednesday.

The value of the catalytic converter and license plate is $550.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A stranger broke into a Webster Street home on around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and stole a television, according to an incident report.

A resident woke up to the sound of the balcony door shattering.

He told officers that the stranger saw him go into the living room. The stranger left without saying anything.

Officers discovered a large television hanging from a wall, as if someone tried to take it, the report states.

A television was missing from the dresser in the master bedroom.

Surveillance video shows the stranger leaving the residence while carrying a television.

The value of the television is $400