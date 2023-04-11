Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve found a photograph of the vehicle used in Sunday’s drive-by shooting that left one person dead and two people injured.

"We’ve been working this case since the initial (call) and won’t stop until we have the subjects in custody,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

Ravenell said the vehicle used in the fatal Easter shooting has been identified as the red 2020 Honda Accord depicted in the photo.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Southern Lodge on St. Matthews Road just before noon on Sunday in reference to the shooting.

Dantavious Dowling, 15, of Poplar Avenue, Denmark was killed. Two other males were injured.

If anyone has any information or recognizes an acquaintance not typically known to travel in a red Honda Accord, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.