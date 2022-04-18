Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Car sought after catalytic converter stolen

Investigators are seeking the occupants of an older model hatchback after a catalytic converter was stolen, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Monday.

“We fortunately had a witness who took pictures after observing this vehicle leaving the property,” Ravenell said. “If anyone knows anyone connected with this vehicle, we ask you call us.”

Ravenell said that around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Columbia Road man heard the sound of a saw coming from a nearby residence.

That witness observed two men at a neighbor’s vehicle. One of the two was underneath the vehicle, according to the incident report.

The witness took photos of the vehicle as it left the neighbor’s property.

The vehicle is believed to be an older green Subaru Outback, possibly a 2000-2001 model, occupied by a white male and a black male.

If anyone as any information on the vehicle or its occupants, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can submit tips to Crimestoppers by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

