Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Car shot while woman driving

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A bullet struck a woman’s car as she was driving it on Wednesday night in an area outside Orangeburg.

The shooting occurred on Old Cameron Road, near Dellwood Drive, around 10:20 p.m., according to an incident report.

The woman reported that the rear windshield of her 2020 Toyota hatchback shattered as she was driving. She wasn’t physically injured.

She didn’t see or hear any gunfire.

A deputy discovered a bullet hole in the center hatchback door, just above the license plate. The bullet traveled through the door and struck the rim of the spare tire that was mounted in the cargo area.

The bullet ricocheted off the tire and exited through the rear windshield, the report states.

The woman told the deputy that her car and home had been shot previously. She believes a family member was targeted those times.

She believes the same family member was also the target of Wednesday’s shooting.

The damage to the car is estimated at $2,500.