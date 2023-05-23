Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot an Orangeburg man’s vehicle after he finished paying a gambling debt around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man paid his debt at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments, located on Presidential Drive outside Orangeburg.

He heard a pop as he began to drive away in his girlfriend’s 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

The man drove to a gas station on St. Matthews Road and realized the Malibu had been shot. The man wasn’t physically injured.

In other reports:

• The S.C. Department of Social Services took three Bowman children into emergency protective custody, according to an incident report. Deputies assisted with the call.

A deputy claims that the children were wearing dirty clothes and two of them wore soiled diapers.

Also, their home had fire and roof damage, the report said.

The report also claims the house was “covered with trash and other items, making it almost impossible to walk through the residence. Cats were eating an unknown substance off the floor. Roaches were crawling on the wall as well as only one room was livable due to the amount of stuff in other rooms.”

The report also claims that the home appeared to be caving in the middle.

• Someone stole a 2016 blue Nissan Sentra that was parked on Interstate 95 north in Bowman after it ran out of gas. The theft occurred on Friday.

The value of the Sentra is $10,000.

• Someone reported hearing gunshots at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies didn’t see any evidence of shots fired when they arrived at the scene.

• A Rodney Street resident said he woke up to the sound of gunfire around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A moment later, more shots were fired in the area, located outside Orangeburg.

He saw a dark-colored Infiniti speed down Rodney Street after the shots were fired.

Deputies weren’t able to find where the shooting actually occurred.

• A Woodbine Drive resident heard shots fired around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies weren’t able to find any evidence that a shooting occurred in the area, located outside Orangeburg.