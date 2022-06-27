Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Car damaged in afternoon shootout

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A witness reported two groups of young men fired shots at each other in the Wilkinson Heights area of Orangeburg on Friday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report

The shooting took place just after 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Corona Drive and Bryan Drive, according to an incident report.

The witness reported seeing two young men approach a yellow-orange sedan.

The occupants in the sedan appeared to know the men who approached them, the report states.

Surveillance footage showed the two men backing away from the sedan a few seconds later. They hid behind a different vehicle and allegedly opened fire, the report said.

One of the bullets struck a Chevrolet Impala and shattered the rear windshield.

Deputies collected three shell casings from the scene.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

In other reports:

• Someone burglarized three apartments on Lands End Road in Orangeburg on Saturday.

Burglars stole a 65-inch Skyworth flatscreen television and 10 pairs of Jordan sneakers from one apartment. The items are valued at $3,000.

From another apartment, burglars stole a 40-inch Vizio television, a 60-inch TCL television and a 32-inch television. The televisions are valued at $1,400.

The tenant of the third apartment is checking to see if anything was stolen.

• A concerned citizen reported seeing two males – one using a stick and another using a walker – hanging out at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday. The church is located at Railroad Avenue and Cordova Road.

One of the men allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot three times into the air, the report said.

Deputies didn’t find any shell casings at the scene or property damage.

