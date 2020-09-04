Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Cameron man charged in shooting incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County man is accused of shooting at another man after a brief verbal altercation on June 28.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Dequan Tymaine Keitt into custody on Thursday.

Keitt, 23, of 130 Hallmark Drive, Cameron is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Arrest warrants accuse him of firing “several shots” at a man in the roadway near a Lombardi Court residence in Orangeburg.

No one was injured.

Deputies located Keitt a short time later and allegedly found he “was in possession of a pistol of the same caliber as casings found on Lombadi Court.”

If convicted of attempted murder, Keitt faces up to 30 years in prison.

