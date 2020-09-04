 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Cameron man charged in shooting incident
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Cameron man charged in shooting incident

An Orangeburg County man is accused of shooting at another man after a brief verbal altercation on June 28.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Dequan Tymaine Keitt into custody on Thursday.

Keitt, 23, of 130 Hallmark Drive, Cameron is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Arrest warrants accuse him of firing “several shots” at a man in the roadway near a Lombardi Court residence in Orangeburg.

No one was injured.

Deputies located Keitt a short time later and allegedly found he “was in possession of a pistol of the same caliber as casings found on Lombadi Court.”

If convicted of attempted murder, Keitt faces up to 30 years in prison.

