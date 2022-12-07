Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Burglar robs woman at gunpoint

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg woman was lying in bed Tuesday morning when a man entered her home through a bedroom window and robbed her, according to an incident report.

The Chanticleer Court woman said a man dressed in black clothing with a black ski mask over his head entered her home at 6:30 a.m.

The man held her at gunpoint and demanded her money and phone, the report said. He left after stealing two of her cellphones.

The woman said the cellphones are valued at $525.

The woman said her grandfather was asleep during the incident and did not hear anything.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg woman needed medical treatment Tuesday after a man allegedly stabbed her, according to an incident report.

Deputies responded to a Shillings Bridge Road residence at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an assault.

The woman claimed the man was at her home and she told him to leave when he became belligerent.

He then allegedly kicked her in the stomach and stabbed her in the left arm. The woman claimed she did not see the weapon because the incident happened so quickly.

The man fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, the report claims.

Officers said the man already has active warrants out and has been known to not cooperate with law enforcement.

• A Cope woman needed medical treatment Wednesday after she was allegedly dragged about a quarter of a mile during the repossession of her vehicle, according to an incident report.

The woman reported at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday that a repo company came to her house to repossess her vehicle.

The woman alleged the company hooked up the vehicle while her husband was inside it and she was standing beside the vehicle at the apex of the passenger door.

The repo company’s vehicle then proceeded to take off, dragging her down in the yard and causing an injury to her right leg, she claimed.

The woman was transported by her husband to the Regional Medical Center.

The woman's husband claimed he went into the car to get money and water when the repo company arrived and proceeded to drive away with him still in the car, despite his telling them to stop.

The man said the repo employees finally stopped, enabling the couple to retrieve their belongings from the car.

According to the incident report, the repo company called the sheriff’s office and claimed the woman's husband refused to get out of the vehicle.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is out of nearly $10,000 after he was the victim of a financial scam, according to an incident report.

The Fairfield Street man said he was contacted by a person Monday morning who identified himself as a bail bondsman from Missouri.

The caller was able to convince the man that his grandson was involved in a vehicle collision and was being detained in jail.

The caller said the man’s grandson needed $9,800 in bail money. He was instructed to place the money in an envelope, wrap it in a shirt and mail it to a Blue Springs, Missouri address.

The man said he realized he had been taken in a scam after he mailed the money, the report states.

In a separate incident, a Malibu Drive woman said someone broke into her apartment early Tuesday morning and stole $1,100 in cash while she was at work.