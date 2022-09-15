Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Burglar hits Dollar General; cigarettes, cigars stolen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke into the Dollar General, located at 4094 Kennerly Road, and stole 25 packs of Newport cigarettes and 30 Swisher Sweets cigars, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The store manager reported a shattered left front glass door at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies noticed that the power was shut off to the main electric breaker of the store, which is located outside Orangeburg.

The front counter and tobacco section were in disarray.

Deputies found a store bag on the outside breaker box, the report states. The bag appeared to have blood on it.

Employees did not put the bag there, according to the report.

The value of the stolen tobacco products is $254.79.

In other reports:

• A Klein bag containing multiple tools was stolen from the back of a 2022 gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck parked at the Country Inn & Suites, located at 731 Citadel Road outside Orangeburg. The theft was reported Wednesday.

The bag contained tools including a volt meter, a nut drive, a wrench set, line up pins and a Test 335 analyzer.

The tools and the bag containing them are valued at $10,000.

• An 11-year-old boy received a minor injury when someone shot him with a BB gun on Wednesday morning at a Bleakley Street bus stop outside Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The 11-year-old alleges a 13-year-old boy approached him at the bus stop and asked if he’d like to have $10,000.

The 11-year-old told the teen he didn’t want that much money, but would take $500, the report states.

At that time, the 13-year-old allegedly pulled a BB gun and fake money from a book bag, according to the 11-year-old.

The 11-year-old claims the 13-year-old shot him in the chest with the BB gun and then ran away.

The 11-year-old called law enforcement because he thought he’d been shot with a real gun, the incident report states.

A deputy collected 31 fake $100 bills from the ground.

A deputy also collected a BB gun from a Dickson Street residence.

The report was forwarded to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.