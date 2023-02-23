Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a Brentwood Drive home near Orangeburg with two bullets.

The damage was reported on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Firefighters extinguished a small fire at a hotel early Wednesday morning.

It was discovered at 2:28 a.m. in a utility room of the EconoLodge, located at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The first firefighter on the scene discovered the storage room full of heavy smoke, according to the ODPS fire report.

The second-floor storage room was located in the center of a breezeway between two buildings.

It took just a few minutes for firefighters to put out the fire.

Officers evacuated a few guests as a precaution.

The fire did not impact regular business.