 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Bowman home shot Christmas morning

  • 0

2021 marked the year with the highest gun death’s rate in the United States. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a home on Cinnabar Road in Bowman, according to an incident report.

A resident reported he was sleeping at 6 a.m. on Christmas morning when he awoke to the sound of six gunshots.

At least one bullet the exterior of his home.

He reported the shooting about six hours later.

Deputies recovered shell casings nearby.

The man was not physically injured.

In other reports:

• The following items were reported stolen on Dec. 24 from a Tee Vee Road home in Elloree: a 48-inch television, a 32-inch television, a 55-inch television, one Microsoft Xbox 1, silver coin certificates and four gold coins.

People are also reading…

The items are valued at $2,207.

• Someone stole four firearms from a Water Tank Road home in Neeses.

The homeowner reported the theft on Dec. 24.

The following firearms were reported stolen: a gray 9 mm Keltec handgun, a black .38-caliber Taurus, a black 9 mm Taurus and a pink .380-caliber Taurus.

The value of the guns is $1,000.

• An orange Kubota skid steer was stolen from a Monticello Road worksite in Orangeburg sometime between Thursday and Monday, when it was reported missing.

The skid steer is valued at $66,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study discovers why babies kick in the womb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News