Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Bowman home shot Christmas morning

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a home on Cinnabar Road in Bowman, according to an incident report.

A resident reported he was sleeping at 6 a.m. on Christmas morning when he awoke to the sound of six gunshots.

At least one bullet the exterior of his home.

He reported the shooting about six hours later.

Deputies recovered shell casings nearby.

The man was not physically injured.

In other reports:

• The following items were reported stolen on Dec. 24 from a Tee Vee Road home in Elloree: a 48-inch television, a 32-inch television, a 55-inch television, one Microsoft Xbox 1, silver coin certificates and four gold coins.

The items are valued at $2,207.

• Someone stole four firearms from a Water Tank Road home in Neeses.

The homeowner reported the theft on Dec. 24.

The following firearms were reported stolen: a gray 9 mm Keltec handgun, a black .38-caliber Taurus, a black 9 mm Taurus and a pink .380-caliber Taurus.

The value of the guns is $1,000.

• An orange Kubota skid steer was stolen from a Monticello Road worksite in Orangeburg sometime between Thursday and Monday, when it was reported missing.

The skid steer is valued at $66,000.