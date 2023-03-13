Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone used a sledgehammer to break into the Salt & Pepper Kitchen in the Bolentown community early Friday morning, according to an incident report

Video surveillance shows a man arriving at the Norway Road business at 2:20 a.m.

He was wearing a black trench coat, a black ski cap, black pants and carrying a sledgehammer.

He walked up to the business, quickly turned around to retrieve a black mask and returned to the business.

He struck the door about 10 times with a sledgehammer before he was able to get inside.

Once inside, he took a carton of Marlboro 100s and four 24-ounce bottles of Stella Artois beer, the report said.

Moments later, he returned to the business with a plastic shopping bag and retrieved an unknown item from the cooler.

The value of the stolen items is $100.26.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone burglarized three rooms while the residents were away for spring break, according to an incident report.

Each of the affected South Carolina State University students lived in off-campus housing on Lovell Street.

The following items were taken from one of the students: two fitted-style baseball hats, $500 cash, Sony PlayStation4 games, Nike Air Jordan 6S sneakers and assorted jewelry.

From another student’s room, someone stole a Google Pixel 3 camera and a third student had a New Balance track bag stolen.

The value of the stolen items is $2,090.

The thefts were reported on Saturday.