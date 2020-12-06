Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Armed robbery suspect in custody

A suspect in a 2018 armed robbery was taken into custody on Friday by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Taylor Hubbard, 25, of 860 State Court, Orangeburg, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A man and a woman reported on July 28, 2018 that two people robbed them at gunpoint outside of a Roosevelt Gardens apartment unit on Presidential Drive, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the gunmen stole the man’s phone and his designer belt and then hit him in his face with a gun, the report said.

The woman told deputies that one of the gunmen patted her down before taking her phone.

The gunmen ran from the scene while allegedly pointing their firearms at the man and woman.

Once the gunmen ran into a nearby field, one of them shot into the air, the report states.

A second suspect has not yet been named in the robbery.

