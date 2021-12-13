Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Armed robbers steal jeans, cash

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Armed robbers stole a man’s Wrangler blue jeans, truck keys, wallet and $150 cash in North on Saturday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The robbery occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of New Wolfe Road and A Z Road.

The man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when a car approached his truck from behind. Its headlights were flashing.

He pulled over, thinking the car wanted to go around him.

Two males exited the car and came up to his truck.

One of the males pointed a silver handgun at him and ordered him out of the truck. The other male searched the truck.

The man told the robbers they could have anything they wanted, the report states.

The robbers didn’t take anything from his truck, but they forced the man to lay down on the ground.

The robbers took his jeans off of him, the report states.

In addition to his jeans, the robbers also stole his truck keys and his wallet containing $150.

The man was able to run home and a relative provided him with his spare truck key.

The report claims the man wasn’t able to provide a written statement to deputies “due to his intoxication level.”

In other reports:

• A man was robbed of his .22-gauge rifle when he pulled over to the side of Woolbright Road in Santee to relieve himself on Friday night, according to an incident report.

The man pulled his 2008 Ford Ranger to the side of the road, relieved himself and then walked back to his truck. He noticed a blue Honda parked behind his truck and a white BMW parked in front of his truck.

A male exited the BMW, entered the man’s truck, removed the rifle and placed it in the back of the Honda, the report states.

As both the Honda and BMW left the scene, a passenger in the BMW allegedly pointed an AR-style rifle while threatening to kill the man.

The stolen rifle is valued at $250.

• Someone stole two ECU computers out of two racing cars stored in a shed on North Road in North over the weekend.

The theft was reported on Sunday.

The value of the computers is $9,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2018 Chevrolet Express van belonging to Macedonia AME Church, on Second Street, in Cope.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.

• The following items were stolen from a Penn Road home in Orangeburg on Saturday: $2,000 in cash, a gold necklace, a pair of Nike sneakers, a gold diamond ring and a .40-caliber Glock handgun.

The value of the stolen items is $3,900.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.