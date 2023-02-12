Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets entered a Corona Drive apartment outside Orangeburg at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

The bullets struck a portable air conditioning unit, a couch and bookshelf.

There were multiple bullet holes on the exterior of the apartment too.

Three people were in the home, but weren’t physically injured.

In other reports:

• Someone on Dolly Drive in Cameron heard gunshots at 4:08 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies weren’t able to find any evidence of anyone firing a gun.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter, radiator, battery and three tires from a 2010 black Lincoln MKT parked on the side of Interstate 95 south, near Holly Hill.

The theft was reported by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Thursday.

The value of the stolen vehicle parts is $2,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Denmark man was arrested early Friday morning on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

James Murdaugh Jr., 43, of Byrnes Street, was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. at the Hot Spot gas station, located at 553 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The store manager called police after seeing a man in the store allegedly loitering and placing his hands in his shorts.

She thought he may have been shoplifting, so she called law enforcement.

Officers patted down the man and allegedly found a .357 caliber Taurus revolver loaded with six rounds tucked in his waistband, but no evidence that he’d been shoplifting.