Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Answers sought in shooting death; victim found after crash into peach orchard

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking clues in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Vance man last month.

“We have some leads we are following but we need to move these further towards a solution in this case,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a Friday press release.

“If anyone has anything they may think is possibly connected, I urge you to let us know,” he added.

The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29 as a 2013 blue Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Old Number Six Highway, according to an incident report.

The Elantra veered off of the road into an orchard of peach trees at the 10600 block of Old Number Six Highway.

A motorist witnessed the crash. The witness went to the driver’s side door and asked him if he was all right.

The driver didn’t respond. The driver was the only occupant in the Elantra.

The report notes that the 29-year-old man’s foot was on the accelerator and the engine was revving.

The witness called 911.

Emergency crews took the man out of the sedan and noticed he had a gunshot wound in his back.

The car was also riddled with bullet holes.

Orangeburg County EMS took the injured man to the Regional Medical Center, where he later died. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the deceased.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can remain anonymous and can submit tips to Crimestoppers from their smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

