Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Air conditioner, heater stolen from home

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole an air conditioning unit and heating unit from a Cordova Road home in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The homeowner told deputies that he had been remodeling the home and discovered the theft around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The value of the missing units is $1,254.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a .45-caliber Glock 30 Gen4 handgun from a vehicle while a man was visiting his grandmother on Atlantic Avenue in Orangeburg on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The value of the gun is $600.

• Someone stole a 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer from a Lands End Road woman in Orangeburg sometime between Saturday and Wednesday.

She told deputies that the paperwork from the vehicle’s purchase was inside of it.

The vehicle is valued at $4,000.

