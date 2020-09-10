Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Air conditioner, heater stolen from home

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole an air conditioning unit and heating unit from a Cordova Road home in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The homeowner told deputies that he had been remodeling the home and discovered the theft around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The value of the missing units is $1,254.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a .45-caliber Glock 30 Gen4 handgun from a vehicle while a man was visiting his grandmother on Atlantic Avenue in Orangeburg on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The value of the gun is $600.
• Someone stole a 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer from a Lands End Road woman in Orangeburg sometime between Saturday and Wednesday.
She told deputies that the paperwork from the vehicle’s purchase was inside of it.
The vehicle is valued at $4,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.