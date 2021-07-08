Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 43-year-old accused of sex with minor

A 43-year-old Lexington man is accused of engaging in sex with a girl under the age of 16 beginning last August.

Curtis Jefferson, of 117 Misty/Meadows Court, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators took him into custody Wednesday. He’s now free on a $10,000 bond.

According to an incident report, the girl reported that Jefferson was at a home she visited in eastern Orangeburg County.

The girl alleged that Jefferson once gave her some alcohol during a trip to the store. She began to feel woozy and then Jefferson allegedly engaged in sexual activity with her. The girl claimed it has occurred since.

She reported it to law enforcement in early December 2020.

Jefferson has criminal convictions dating back to the 1990s.

In 1997, Jefferson pleaded guilty in Orangeburg County to first-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

A circuit judge sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.