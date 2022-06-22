Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 3 shot, suspect sought

Three people were shot on Tuesday night just outside of the city limits of Orangeburg, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Muller Street, near Russell Street.

When deputies arrived, they helped a handicapped 82-year-old woman get into her chair.

They then discovered a 59-year-old injured woman on the floor.

The 59-year-old woman had “an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body and a large amount of blood around her head,” an incident report said.

A deputy asked the injured woman if she was able to move and if she was in pain.

She replied that that her upper right arm and left side of her face felt numb, the report states.

A deputy rendered medical aid until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.

Medics transported the 59-year-old to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Richard Walker said two other people in the home were also struck with gunfire and received medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown, he said.

Numerous shell casings were collected from the road in front of the house, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report. The agency assisted the sheriff’s office by securing the crime scene and directing traffic.

Walker said the investigation into the shooting is in the early stages.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.