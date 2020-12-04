 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 25 catalytic converters stolen in two incidents
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 25 catalytic converters stolen in two incidents

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole 17 catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Orangeburg Toyota, located at 3237 St. Matthews Road.

The service manager discovered that the catalytic converters were missing on Thursday morning and called law enforcement.

Catalytic converters were stolen from four 2017 Toyota Tacoma trucks, three 2021 Toyota Tacoma trucks, one 2021 Toyota Tundra truck, two 2020 Toyota Tacoma trucks, one 2017 Toyota Tundra truck, one 2017 Nissan Rogue, one 2021 Toyota Highlander and one 2012 Toyota Tundra.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $34,000.

In other reports:

• Someone stole catalytic converters from eight vehicles at Silver B Auto Sales, located at 1924 Neeses Hwy.

An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon.

Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2008 Honda Accord, a 2005 Honda Accord, a 2008 Acura RDX, a 2003 Honda Odyssey, a 1999 Lincoln Town Car and a 2004 Dodge Caravan.

• Someone stole a 2016 Yamaha UTV from a Ninety Six Road residence in Neeses.

The owner of the UTV reported it stolen on Thursday.

The UTV is valued at $7,740.

• Someone stole a 7-foot by 12-foot black Carry On dual-axle utility trailer from an Old State Road property in Holly Hill.

The owner reported it stolen on Thursday.

It is valued at $3,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News