Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old facing criminal sexual conduct charge

An 18-year-old Cayce man is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him. Now she’s pregnant.

Allen Richard Chavis III, of Sewanee Avenue, is facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, the alleged incident happened on March 9 in Orangeburg County.

During the alleged incident, the 15-year-old, “said no, stop and physically assaulted” Chavis, the warrant states.

She allegedly punched him and he ran from the scene, according to the incident report.

Chavis and the 15-year-old girl knew each other, the report said.

The suspect appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence on Thursday afternoon.

During his bond hearing, Chavis shook his head from side to side as Inv. Andy Hayes presented the allegations.

Sheriff’s office victim’s advocate Amy Rinkenberger told the court that the 15-year-old went to the hospital after the incident due to air leaking from her lungs.

Rinkenberger said the 15-year-old is in fear and “very much terrified” of Chavis.

Lawrence set Chavis’ bond at $15,000 cash or surety. She stipulated that if he posts bond, he must wear a GPS monitor while he awaits his trial.

She also ordered him not to have any contact with the 15-year-old or her family.

If convicted, Chavis faces up to 20 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.