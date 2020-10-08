Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old facing attempted murder charge

An 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These are two separate instances in which this person committed very violent crimes against his victims,” Ravenell said. “One of his victims is still attempting to recover from serious gunshot wounds.”

Jykeem Johnson, who has both Orangeburg and Calhoun County addresses, has been charged with attempted murder in one case and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in a second case.

In an Oct. 2 incident, Johnson allegedly robbed a relative at gunpoint, taking another firearm, cash and clothing after a dispute over missing money.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 4, the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a multi-vehicle collision that happened at Charleston Highway and Weatherford Road just before 1 a.m.

A 19-year-old in one of the vehicles had been shot multiple times.

“This individual has been running wild for a while,” Ravenell said. “We’re looking at other things he may be connected to.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0