Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 12-year-old shot in head with BB gun

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 12-year-old claims a teen shot him in the head with a BB gun at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

The 12-year-old says the incident took place as he was walking his dog near the intersection of Vista Lane and Estate Court in the Orangeburg area.

The BB struck the 12-year-old in the forehead just above his right eye, according to the incident report. He had a small cut.

The 12-year-old’s grandmother told deputies that she went to the intersection and saw a Daisy BB gun next to a vehicle in a yard.

The teen was under the vehicle, she claimed.

The grandmother asked the teen if the BB gun belonged to him.

He said yes, she said.

She told the teen that everyone needs to get along and then picked up the BB gun and brought it home.

She gave the BB gun to a responding deputy.