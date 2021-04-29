Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: 1 charged, 1 sought in catalytic converter thefts

One suspect has been apprehended and another is being sought after several stolen catalytic converters were seized, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This began with what would have been a simple traffic stop,” Ravenell said in a press release. “But it wound up to be a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase resulting in one arrest and the identity of another.”

Ravenell said 50-year-old Jerry Black of Orangeburg was taken into custody and is facing 18 charges, including five counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, four counts of transporting or possessing stolen non-ferrous metals, three counts of tools capable of committing a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Black is one of two suspects who allegedly fled their vehicle after an attempted traffic stop for a seat belt violation.

On Tuesday afternoon, the S.C. Highway Patrol attempted to make a stop on a Ford Ranger, which turned off North Road and onto Hampton Street.

At that point, two suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Black was taken into custody moments later.

