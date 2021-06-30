Orangeburg County Sheriff: Person may know about body; Branchville man found in freezer at vacant home

A person of interest is being sought in connection with a body discovered in a freezer in January, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We're interested in speaking with this individual who may have information related to the case,” Ravenell said. “If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, we urge you to contact us.”

Investigators are seeking 22-year-old Kendall Tyron Dickson of Orangeburg. Ravenell did not refer to him as a suspect.

The sheriff said the Charleston Highway man may have information in the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller.

The Branchville man's body was discovered in early January by a group riding ATVs. The riders decided to investigate what they believed to be a haunted house near Norway.

Fuller's body was located inside a chest freezer at the vacant home.

The home burned days after the body was found.

Dickson is described as a black male standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Dickson's location, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Crimestoppers callers can remain anonymous by using the mobile app or a map tool located on its website.

