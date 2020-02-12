Orangeburg County sheriff: People of interest sought following motorcycle theft

Investigators are seeking two people of interest following the theft of a motorcycle from an Orangeburg dealer, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have video of two individuals who steal the motorcycle,” Ravenell said. “But we also have two individuals on video earlier in the day looking at the bike who we are calling persons of interest at this point.”

Deputies were dispatched to the Road and Track cycle shop in response to an active alarm around 2 a.m. Dec. 27, 2019.

Arriving deputies checked the building after finding a door ajar, according to the report.

A green Kawasaki 450cc dirt bike was missing.

Security video depicts two subjects running straight to the Kawasaki after entering the building. One subject takes the bike while a second subject fails to take another.

Video earlier the previous afternoon depicts two people in the shop during store hours inspecting the motorcycle.

If anyone has any information on the people of interest shown in the video, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

