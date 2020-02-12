Orangeburg County sheriff: People of interest sought following motorcycle theft
0 comments
alert top story

Orangeburg County sheriff: People of interest sought following motorcycle theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stolen

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two people of interest following the theft of a motorcycle. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says two people looked the motorcycle before it was stolen.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are seeking two people of interest following the theft of a motorcycle from an Orangeburg dealer, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have video of two individuals who steal the motorcycle,” Ravenell said. “But we also have two individuals on video earlier in the day looking at the bike who we are calling persons of interest at this point.”

Deputies were dispatched to the Road and Track cycle shop in response to an active alarm around 2 a.m. Dec. 27, 2019.

Arriving deputies checked the building after finding a door ajar, according to the report.

A green Kawasaki 450cc dirt bike was missing.

Security video depicts two subjects running straight to the Kawasaki after entering the building. One subject takes the bike while a second subject fails to take another.

Video earlier the previous afternoon depicts two people in the shop during store hours inspecting the motorcycle.

If anyone has any information on the people of interest shown in the video, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News