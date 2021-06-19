Orangeburg County sheriff: Pastor’s name used in scam

A fund-raising scam is making its way around Orangeburg County using the name of a local pastor, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“This scam is being made in the name of Reverend Ellis White,” Ravenell said. “We've spoken with the reverend, who confirmed they have no fundraisers of this sort at this time.”

County residents are receiving calls requesting money for families in need using White's name.

He is the pastor at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. However, the scammers are stating Edisto Fork Baptist Church is conducting the fundraiser.

The sheriff urges anyone who receives such a call to refuse a donation and contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from their smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0