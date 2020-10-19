Orangeburg County sheriff: Murder suspect was present at shooting scene

An Orangeburg man is accused of being preset at a shooting incident that left a woman injured, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

He has not been charged with firing a weapon.

“This is just one arrest but more are involved,” Ravenell said. “This should be a warning that if you were involved in this or any other shooting, you’re next.”

Deandre Sumpter, 29, was out on bond at the time of the Oct. 12 shooting. He has been charged with violating the conditions of his bond.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were sent to a Michael Street home around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 12 after receiving reports of a woman being shot while the residence was being fired on.

Investigators seized two semi-automatic weapons and ammunition for those same weapons from the scene.

Investigators learned Sumpter was present at the Michael Street incident through his GPS monitoring system, Ravenell said.

Sumpter was out on bond for on a charge of murder after a March 2019 shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Bond for Sumpter has since been revoked.

“We’re not finished with this case,” Ravenell said. “We have more of these individuals and weapons to take off the street.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0