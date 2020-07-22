Orangeburg County Sheriff: Minivan may be connected to armed robberies

Investigators are searching for the person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
They’re also seeking the minivan that may have used in the getaway.
“Security video caught this vehicle believed to have been involved in this robbery and possibly another from last week,” Ravenell said. “If you have any knowledge on it, call us. We want to get these individuals off the street.”
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a robbery at the Quick Mart in Rowesville.
At least one gunman entered the business demanding money of a cashier.
During the incident, an employee on duty suffered what was said to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
The gunman fled the business to the waiting silver or gray minivan. He has only been described at this time as a white male.
It is undetermined at this time if any cash was taken.
Investigators are looking at the possibility the minivan was involved in another robbery that occurred last week.
On July 14, a convenience store in Cope was robbed in a similar manner. A man held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded money before fleeing to a vehicle waiting outside.
If anyone has any information no matter how trivial it may seem, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-533-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.
