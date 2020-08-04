Orangeburg County sheriff: Men accused in robbery, shooting; half-brothers charged with attempted murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two half-brothers are charged in last month’s armed robbery in which a store clerk was shot, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These two proved they were dangerous, and for what? A small amount of money,” Ravenell said in a release.

“They’ll have a long time to think about placing little or no value on someone’s life,” he said.

James Driggers, 28, and Ira Fanning, 19, have each been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in connection with the July 22 robbery.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Quick Mart convenience store in Rowesville after a report of a robbery.

Witnesses said a male entered the business around 3:30 p.m. wearing a mask and gloves.

Security video shows the male pulling out a revolver before pulling the register to him. As the gunman does, he shoots the clerk in the arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The male then is seen taking a quantity of cash before fleeing to a waiting vehicle, which speeds off as soon as the male gets in.

Investigators believe Driggers entered the business while Fanning served as a getaway driver in a waiting Volvo SUV.

A court appearance for the two Orangeburg men has tentatively been set for Wednesday.

