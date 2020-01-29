A man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a North residence, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Wednesday.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve been to this location. And I can tell you now, it may not be the last time either,” Ravenell said in a release.
Londell Sackel, 42, of 105 Gulf Road, North, was charged with possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Ravenell said that narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on Tuesday after developing information on illegal narcotics being present at a Livingston Avenue residence.
Upon arrival, investigators searched several vehicles in the yard in various states of repair.
The sheriff’s office says it found marijuana worth an estimated $5,600, oxycodone/acetaminophen worth $2,000, cocaine worth $250 and just under $100 in ecstasy.
A loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was also located.
Sackel allegedly claimed ownership of all of the narcotics as well as the weapon, according to the incident report.
During Wednesday’s court hearing, sheriff’s office Inv. Rob Boyne cited a 2017 statistic that indicated there were 749 opioid overdose deaths in South Carolina.
Boyne asked for the court to deny bond based on the threat he believes Sackel to poses to the community.
Bond was set on Sackel at $37,500 cash or surety.
