Orangeburg County sheriff: Man snatched diamond bracelets

Investigators are seeking a man who made off with jewelry from an Orangeburg business last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This individual portrayed himself as a customer after entering this jewelry store,” Ravenell said. “He then snatched two diamond bracelets from an employee.”

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday when the man entered Kay Jewelers on North Road.

A sales clerk said that she was holding a 5-karat white gold diamond bracelet in her hand when the man asked about the sale price, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While she was holding the bracelet and looking up the price on an Apple iPad, the man snatched the bracelet from her hand and grabbed a 2-karat white gold diamond bracelet from the counter and then fled the store.

The value of the bracelets is $10,498.

The subject is described as a black male wearing a striped shirt, dark jeans, yellow shoes and a black stocking cap with a large skull image on it.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.