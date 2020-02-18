You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Orangeburg County sheriff: Man snatched diamond bracelets
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Orangeburg County sheriff: Man snatched diamond bracelets

{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are seeking a man who made off with jewelry from an Orangeburg business last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This individual portrayed himself as a customer after entering this jewelry store,” Ravenell said. “He then snatched two diamond bracelets from an employee.”

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday when the man entered Kay Jewelers on North Road.

A sales clerk said that she was holding a 5-karat white gold diamond bracelet in her hand when the man asked about the sale price, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

While she was holding the bracelet and looking up the price on an Apple iPad, the man snatched the bracelet from her hand and grabbed a 2-karat white gold diamond bracelet from the counter and then fled the store.

The value of the bracelets is $10,498.

The subject is described as a black male wearing a striped shirt, dark jeans, yellow shoes and a black stocking cap with a large skull image on it.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.

0 comments
0
1
0
1
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News