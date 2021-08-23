Orangeburg County Sheriff: Man charged in theft of catalytic converters

A final suspect has been charged in the theft of multiple catalytic converters in 2020, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We developed information early in this case as to who may have been involved,” Ravenell said. “It was just a matter of catching up with them.”

Ravenell said 31-year-old Quentin Mazyck has been charged with transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, injury of real property, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime and petit larceny.

The St. Stephens man turned himself in on Friday, making him the third and final suspect in the theft from a local business.

Two others were taken into custody earlier this summer in connection with the December 2020 theft of catalytic converters.

