An Orangeburg man has been charged in a fatal March shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This has been a non-stop investigation to find this individual involved in this senseless, senseless shooting,” Ravenell said.

“For some reason these individuals think they are smarter than the last guy who was caught. This shows them to be wrong. Again,” he said.

Ravenell said 31-year-old Marion Andrew Aiken Jr. has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Muriel Street man was charged in the shooting death of 41-year-old Darryl James McFadden Holloway of Pineland Street.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Muriel Street residence on March 27. Holloway was found unresponsive on a porch.

Aiken was taken into custody on Monday without incident.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Aiken was formally presented his rights.