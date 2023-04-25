A Richland County man is accused of writing fraudulent checks to buy several cars, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Without going into too much detail, he issued a check that was accepted as valid,” Ravenell said. “These car companies later learned the checks were worthless.”

Lurenza Jones, 30, has been charged with three counts of forgery and three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses.

Jones first allegedly presented a check at a local car dealership on April 15. A second dealership reported the same activity.

Jones was located in Columbia on Saturday as soon as investigators were informed the checks were being returned to the dealerships as fake.

Since his arrest, a third dealership has filed a report saying they had a car stolen in the same manner as well.

Inv. Charita Perkins is leading the ongoing investigation.