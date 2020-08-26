Orangeburg County Sheriff: Machines damaged by thieves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are seeking several males who attempted to break into machines at a coin-operated laundry in Orangeburg.

“This business has been the target of thieves multiple times over the past few days,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“They get little if anything, yet do thousands of dollars in damages to the machines they’re trying to break into,” he said.

Ravenell said that around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a white male used a hand-held blow torch in an effort to break into machines at the 301 Laundry and Car Wash.

The would-be thief attempted to burn his way into a bill acceptor on a soft drink machine, then used the torch on a washing machine and a car wash change box.

Then on Tuesday in separate incidents, a Black male attempted to break into a washing machine at the Five Chop Road business around 5 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

That same male reportedly came back around 10:30 p.m. and then again just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. He brought two more males with him on the last trip.

The total damage is estimated to be near $40,000, the owner said.

If anyone has any information on the multiple theft attempts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

