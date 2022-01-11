Orangeburg County Sheriff: Info. sought after puppy’s death

A puppy died after a woman allegedly left it outside the Orangeburg County Animal Control office in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This little puppy was left with no blankets or bedding to keep warm,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Monday.

“We’d certainly like to speak with this individual about their actions,” he said.

Investigators retrieved surveillance video from the site. It appears to show a female driving onto the Ellis Avenue property around 3:12 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The female then places a pen containing the puppy at the front door of the facility, the sheriff’s office claims.

The next morning, lawn maintenance workers discovered the deceased puppy.

If anyone has any information on the incident or individual, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office to speak with Lt. Steven Thompson at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

