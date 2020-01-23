Two men are accused of stealing weapons from an Orangeburg home in December.
“These two spent time together in prison previously, and this is what they do when they get out,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.
“Well, they’re going to get to spend some more time together,” he said.
Orangeburg resident Tyrone Fleming, 22, has been charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.
You have free articles remaining.
Quincy Dubose, 23, of Sumter, was charged earlier this month with first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and petit larceny.
Bond was denied and deferred to a circuit court judge on Fleming on Thursday, while Dubose’s bond hearing on Jan. 9 resulted in a denial of bond as well.
The charges stem from a December 2019 burglary in which weapons were taken from an Orangeburg residence.
Fleming is accused of distracting the senior home owner while Dubose allegedly slipped through the house undetected, stealing multiple weapons from the victim.
“This could have possibly worked except for one detail these two had overlooked, and that being the house is covered with security cameras – inside,” Ravenell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.