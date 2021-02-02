Orangeburg County Sheriff: Five sought after suspicious incident

Orangeburg County investigators are seeking the identities of five individuals caught on security cameras surrounding an Orangeburg home, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“In the past few weeks or so, we’ve had several crimes committed by groups of individuals knocking on doors,” Ravenell said. The sheriff did not connect the people in Monday’s incident to those crimes.

“If you have any information on these subjects, you are urged to contact us,” Ravenell said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Brookdale Drive home after residents reported people were on their property.

The residents heard a knock at their door, but checked their security cameras first.

Security video taken from the residence shows the five subjects approaching the front of the home.

Two subjects went to the front door while further camera footage shows three subjects going to the backyard, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Brookdale residents did not answer the door but called 911 instead.

Ravenell said that in December an Orangeburg man was shot and killed after responding to a knock at his door.