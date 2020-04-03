Orangeburg County sheriff: Drugs, weapons seized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday four people were taken into custody and weapons were seized following reports of a shooting.

“We took some serious weapons off of the streets of Orangeburg County and out of the hands of these individuals who apparently think they’re above the law,” Ravenell said in a release.

“They may have thought we were laying low with the threat of a worldwide virus, but we’re still out there protecting the citizens of this county, as these individuals found out,” he said.

Aarion Bryant, 21, was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Traquan Shivers, 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Nichelle Jobes, 27, is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

A juvenile was also taken into custody. That individual will have a Family Court hearing next week.