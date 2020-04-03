Orangeburg County sheriff: Drugs, weapons seized

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday four people were taken into custody and weapons were seized following reports of a shooting.
“We took some serious weapons off of the streets of Orangeburg County and out of the hands of these individuals who apparently think they’re above the law,” Ravenell said in a release.
“They may have thought we were laying low with the threat of a worldwide virus, but we’re still out there protecting the citizens of this county, as these individuals found out,” he said.
Aarion Bryant, 21, was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Traquan Shivers, 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Nichelle Jobes, 27, is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
A juvenile was also taken into custody. That individual will have a Family Court hearing next week.
A caller reported Thursday afternoon that the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at a third vehicle on U.S. Highway 601, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Canvassing the area, deputies found a white Dodge truck and a blue Chevrolet with their engines still running parked in a yard on Jamison Avenue.
A male subject fled the area on foot as deputies approached, according to the report.
After the occupants of the two vehicles were removed, a jar of what looked like narcotics was spotted in one of the vehicles, the report said.
During an inventory of the two vehicles, deputies allegedly recovered two 7.62 Draco semi-automatic pistols with loaded drum magazines, a 9mm pistol, a Glock pistol, a .380-caliber pistol, several magazines for the Draco weapons, digital scales, marijuana, amphetamines in various forms and cash.
It’s not known at this time if anyone in the third vehicle was injured.
Inv. Dujuan Council is leading the ongoing investigation.
