Orangeburg County Sheriff: Doorbell video shows attempted break-in
Orangeburg County Sheriff: Doorbell video shows attempted break-in

OCSO

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men tried to break into a Cordova residence on Monday. Visit TheTandD.com to see video from the doorbell camera.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are seeking information in an attempted break-in at an Orangeburg County residence, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Thursday.

“These individuals in broad daylight tried to break into this home,” Ravenell said. “Fortunately, they weren’t able to get in and the alarm went off.”

Ravenell said that around 2 p.m. Monday, a doorbell camera system captured video of two subjects attempting to force entry into a Cordova residence.

Video taken from the camera shows a dark-colored truck entering the yard before backing up.

One subject approached the home and knocked on the door just before another subject attempted to kick in the door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both subjects fled after an alarm went off.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

