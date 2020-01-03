A Cordova man was taken into custody as he was allegedly leaving a home he broke into.
“This homeowner reported someone inside her home after her security system alerted her to an intruder,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“We had people on the scene quick enough to take him into custody as he’s coming out of the home,” he said.
David Felder, 24, has been charged with second-degree burglary and distribution of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an Arends Road residence in reference to a burglar inside a home.
When deputies arrived, they spotted a man wearing a book bag exiting a door of the home while carrying items in his hands, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies watched as the man placed those items outside with other items that had already been removed from the home.
You have free articles remaining.
The man then walked around the corner of the residence when he saw deputies approaching. However, more deputies were approaching from the other side of the home as well.
After changing his story several times, the man eventually admitted to taking items from the home, according to the incident report.
Ravenell said those items were returned to the owner while a search of the book bag turned up a quantity of what field tested for methamphetamine.
The man allegedly admitted he sells methamphetamine.
During Felder’s bond hearing on Friday, both deputies and victim’s advocates asked the court to set a high cash bond if bond couldn’t be outright denied.
The victim told the court her family’s safety could have been jeopardized if they had been at home at the time of the break-in.
“I work hard for my stuff and so should he have to work hard for his stuff,” she said.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set bond at $115,000 cash or surety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.